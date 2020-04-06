The economic devastation felt by small businesses in the path of the potentially deadly COVID-19 virus has prompted revitalization plans by city and federal officials.

These aid programs give owners a foothold during a dark, frustrating and anxious time. It is the start to recovery before the crest of the disaster hits.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced last week the establishment of the Resilience and Recovery Fund using $1.1 million made available through the Tulsa Economic Development Corp. with technical support from the George Kaiser Family Foundation.

The fund will provide no-interest loans. Applications are currently being accepted.

It is an example — among many — of Tulsans finding ways through public and philanthropic partnerships to help others in the wake of emergencies.

This won’t be enough to cover all financial losses or reach all local business owners. It is meant as a stopgap until the Small Business Administration loans can be approved.

We applaud the city and the Kaiser foundation for having the initiative and generosity to get the nonprofit operation in action so quickly.

The more significant relief will come from the federal government through two SBA programs. Through the Disaster Loan Program, businesses can apply for an Economic Injury Disaster Loan that will provide up to $2 million, based on need and repayment ability. Another program comes from the CARES Stimulus Act Paycheck Protection Program, which is part of the $2 trillion congressional package passed to mitigate the pandemic’s economic hit. The small business portion has $349 billion to offer loans.

Owners can apply for 2.5 times their average monthly payroll for up to $10 million.

If a qualifying business keeps its pre-pandemic employment levels and worker pay at 75% of the prior salary, the interest is 0.5% — almost free money. Wednesday’s Tulsa World will feature a column by Oklahoma Secretary of Commerce and Workforce Development Sean Kouplen with more details on the SBA programs.

The current priority is rightly being put on public health and curbing the spread of the virus.

But, we are encouraged by the forward-thinking and philanthropic efforts from our leaders that give business owners hope for an economic recovery after the health recovery.

