A coalition of advocacy groups is pushing efforts to help Oklahoma renters avoid a post-pandemic wave of evictions.
The agenda includes a call for Gov. Kevin Stitt to issue a statewide moratorium on evictions and using federal stimulus funds to provide relief for landlords.
The Tulsa and Oklahoma City city councils are considering resolutions endorsing action.
In Washington, the U.S. Senate could pass the HEROES Act, which funds $100 billion in rental and utility assistance. It also creates a nationwide eviction moratorium.
The CARES Act, passed in March, included an eviction moratorium through July 25, but it only applies to federally insured property, which leaves a lot of Oklahomans unprotected.
Even before the pandemic recession, Tulsa had the 11th highest eviction rate in the nation. The COVID-19 shutdown threatens to make it much worse once state courts are in full operations. Nearly half of all adults in Oklahoma have lost all or part of their incomes since March, and 1 out of 3 Oklahomans are now struggling to pay their rent or mortgage, according to data from Open Justice Oklahoma.
Those are terrible statistics that cry out for help, but a state moratorium would have to find a way around the state constitution’s provision that, “The courts of justice of the state shall be open to every person, and speedy and certain remedy afforded for every wrong and for every injury to person, property, or reputation ... .”
Refusing to hear landlords’ eviction cases as provided by law sounds like denying due process and preventing a speedy and certain remedy.
The clearer solution is to avoid the need for mass evictions by making landlords whole. Using existing federal funding to protect landlords and tenants is a good idea, if it can be engineered within the stimulus law. We’ve certainly seen discussions for using the money for things that are far less urgent and which would relieve far less human misery. We could also support provisions of the HEROES Act to help in the same way.
Mass evictions would be bad for landlords, tenants and the whole state. State leaders and our congressional delegation need to recognize the urgent need and work together to avoid a humanitarian catastrophe.
Featured video: