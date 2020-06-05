The final chance for a planned upscale housing development in Tulsa’s Osage Hills to build its own charter school lost at the state education board last week.
Good, that is the right decision.
The Harlow Creek Elementary charter school proposal was fraught with problems from the start, including the lack of a cohesive education plan or statements of interest from existing residents.
It appeared the entire application was based on allowing future residents in the yet-to-be-built “Evolving Communities” development to avoid the existing public and charter schools in the area.
Charter schools are not meant to prop up money-making ventures or create segregation among families.
Board member Kurt Bollenbach said it effectively: “This feels like state-sponsored gentrification, and we are putting an amenity into a development instead of helping kids who live in the 74127 area code.”
To that point, board member Carlisha Williams Bradley, a Tulsan who grew up in that area, noted the absence of voices from people living in the surrounding neighborhoods.
The private developer argued students would be better served by more choice. But choice alone is not enough to justify public funds for a charter school. The choice offered needs to be a good choice.
Charter schools need to bolster public schools, not tear them down. They need a clear and detailed plan for delivering education including community participation.
The Tulsa school board unanimously rejected the Harlow Creek application earlier for multiple deficiencies in its education and staffing design. TPS has many successful charter school partnerships.
Superintendent Joy Hofmeister didn’t take a position but said half the conversations were about developing real estate, not the minds of young students.
The state board made the right decision not to back this plan. It is disappointing that some state board members voted in favor of it.
We would tell those board members to ask more of future charter school applicants, listen to local district and state administrators and seek input from community families.
Featured video: