When it comes to the growing number of Oklahomans who are not getting their children vaccinated against deadly communicable diseases, the state health department seems to have correctly isolated the symptoms, but botched the prescription.
Oklahoma requires children who attend public, private or parochial schools to be vaccinated against a number of contagious diseases, including measles, diphtheria, pertussis and polio. But the state’s vaccine mandate also has a completely permissive exemption process.
Parents can cite religious reasons, health reasons or no reason whatsoever for keeping unvaccinated children in schools. The number of approved vaccination exemptions in the state doubled between 2014 and 2019.
Childhood vaccination is safe, effective and essential. Thanks to immunizations, iron lungs and uncontrolled measles outbreaks are memories of another generation, but deadly microbes can come charging back into our daily life if we are not vigilant about effective public health.
Opponents of vaccination seek to stack up their hours of casual online reading against lifetimes of medical training and generations of scientific research. If it were their own lives they risked, it would only be sad, but they gamble with the lives of their children and other people’s children, which is immoral.
We don’t advocate for forced vaccinations, and certainly not on people who have legitimate religious or health issues. The best possible solution is for people to vaccinate their children willingly because they love them and believe rational evidence.
We don’t think a new rule proposed by the health department will get us there. The department’s proposal would require parents seeking to exempt their children from vaccinations for religious or personal reasons to attend a vaccine education briefing before receiving an exemption form. That might be intended as public health education to the department, but it sounds like coercive condescension to us, and more likely to produce increased adamant opposition than compliance.
We think the department’s motives are altruistic, and we don’t immediately have a better alternative that is politically feasible.
Generally speaking, we’re on the same side of the argument as the people behind the proposed rule. We just want the state’s efforts to go in a direction we all agree will result in more vaccinations, better public health and stronger children.
