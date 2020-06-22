Gov. Kevin Stitt and state Superintendent Joy Hofmeister recently announced $16 million in grants for Oklahoma school districts struggling to deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each used $8 million in funding allocated by Congress for COVID-19 impact on education.
The grants will be sized according to district enrollment and must be used to address two of five priority issues. School districts are required to match the money with 30% of their own federal coronavirus relief money.
We are pleased to see connectivity as one of the areas targeted by Stitt and Hofmeister. It obviously should be a very high priority for the grants.
All public and charter schools finished the 2019-20 school year with at-home distance learning because of the pandemic. It was an awkward emergency move that revealed gaps in internet connectivity, leaving some families and entire areas unable to access online education opportunities easily.
Other possible uses include systems to support online schoolwork, mental health support and emotional learning tools for students with COVID-19 and helping students make up for lost learning.
There are still many other things that must be addressed with the federal education relief money, including problems faced by higher education and career tech schools.
We urge Stitt to stick to basic priorities and to help the most people who have the most urgent needs with the remaining money.
The governor has roughly $32 million left to allocate, which is simultaneously a lot of money and not nearly enough. Let’s make sure that money goes to fix the most urgent needs revealed by the pandemic, which we think was the intention of Congress.
