The necessary decision to halt signature collections on initiative petitions should not end consideration of the issues.
Gov. Kevin Stitt’s March 15 emergency declaration limiting activities in response to the COVID-19 epidemic prompted Oklahoma Secretary of State Michael Rogers to put a hold on signature-gathering efforts for pending petitions.
It was the right decision in the interest of public health, but shouldn’t end debate on the issues involved.
State Question 805 would end the use of prior nonviolent felony convictions to enhance sentencing for nonviolent crimes. It’s an idea whose time has come, but whose stars were crossed. The petition’s three-month circulation process got off to a rocky start when it was scheduled to begin the day after Christmas, then it ran into COVID-19.
Organizers have worked hard toward the 178,000 signatures needed to force a statewide vote, and they will be able to start again after the declaration is lifted. If things don’t work out this time, the proposal deserves a fresh start with fewer unanticipatable obstacles.
Organizers of two other initiative petitions, State Questions 807 and 810, concede the COVID-19 pandemic has made it impossible for them to make it to the November ballot.
SQ 807 would legalize marijuana for adults 21 and older and includes criminal justice reforms for marijuana drug cases, including retroactive application for those already convicted.
With SQ 810, an independent commission would be established to oversee drawing of legislative and congressional districts. Currently, that power is vested with the Legislature, which uses it to protect incumbents and assure partisan control of the state Capitol.
Realistically, it should be noted that initiative petition math changes after November. The number of signatures required for a question to make the ballot is based on a percentage of the voters in the most recent general election. Conventional wisdom says that November’s presidential election is likely to draw more voters than the 2016 governor’s election, meaning the challenge facing organizers of future campaigns will be higher.
We understand the disappointment for all those involved in the three efforts, but remind the organizers that while campaigns come and go, ideas don’t die.
Featured video