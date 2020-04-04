Gov Kevin Stitt did the right thing Wednesday when he ordered nonessential businesses temporarily closed statewide. He also prohibited meetings of 10 or more people.
He previously ordered all Oklahomans at risk from the COVID-19 virus to stay at home.
We would have liked to have seen stronger steps taken sooner, but there’s little doubt that his actions will slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus in the state and save lives, and we applaud it.
Stitt’s initial response — a March 31 order closing nonessential businesses in counties where there had been a positive test for COVID-19 — was widely criticized in the medical community, and rightly so.
County lines don’t stop the spread of disease, and positive tests only show us where the virus was among the small portion who have been able to get tested at the time they were tested.
Delays in getting results and the shortage of testing availability in general undercut the effects of the governor’s first effort.
Wednesday’s order was a strong step in the right direction. Any differences we have with it are matters of detail, not concept.
We think a clearer statewide stay-at-home order for everyone, not just the elderly and others at higher risk from COVID-19, would help further reduce the disease’s spread and preserve the state’s limited health resources.
We also advocate for a review of what businesses are considered essential and clear enforcement.
We urge everyone to be smart and follow the rules. Don’t do things that put your health and the health of your families at risk or cause more problems for others. Avoid unnecessary business. Don’t hoard food. Don’t get within 6 feet of people you don’t live with.
In short, behave as if you are responsible for everyone’s health ... because you are.