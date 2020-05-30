On essentially the final day of the 2020 legislative session, lawmakers overrode six of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s vetoes.
Previously, lawmakers overrode his veto of a legislatively constructed state budget that protects public schools and the state’s road programs from devastating cuts.
Over the course of Stitt’s second legislative year in the Capitol, he vetoed 19 bills, 10 of which were overridden. We find ourselves siding with the Legislature on most of these issues.
The budget used precedented if extraordinary means of funding essential programs. We don’t want to see the Legislature get in the habit of borrowing from pension funds, and we have longstanding issues with bond programs that lack voter approval, but in an economic maelstrom created by a worldwide pandemic and a petroleum price implosion, they were understandable emergency steps.
The governor said two bills dealing with rural broadband access duplicated his own efforts wastefully, but given the critical importance of connectivity in the current world, we think that more eyes will produce better results and better oversight.
The governor vetoed measures to meet the state’s half of pending privately endowed professorships at state colleges and universities. To its shame, the state has left donors to these endowed positions hanging for years. The governor’s veto would have extended that refusal.
Stitt also vetoed a bill that prohibits state agencies from blocking legislative access to state contracts and agreements. We favor greater transparency, and can’t see any reason for keeping secrets from lawmakers when it comes to the state’s contractual business.
We agree with the governor in his veto of a bill that protects the control of state tag agencies over online license tag sales. The governor said his veto would make it easier for consumers to buy tags, and, so far as that’s true, he was doing the right thing.
From a political perspective, the veto tally looks like an embarrassment for a Republican governor with an overwhelmingly Republican Legislature, but we see signs of civic health in those public struggles. There’s still room for spirited debate and open conflict in our state government, as there always should be in a healthy republic.
