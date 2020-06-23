The U.S. Supreme Court stepped up to protect people brought into the country illegally as children from deportation in a 5-4 decision last week.
It was the second time recently the high court acted when Congress failed to do so.
Just three days earlier, the court ruled 6-3 that LGBTQ people cannot be fired from their job due to their sexual or gender identity or orientation.
Both cases relied on the Supreme Court to do what Congress ought to be doing: assuring the rights of marginalized people through fair legislation.
The decision regarding the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals did not judge its merits as a policy, only that the Trump administration did not provide enough legal justification for dismantling the program.
In 2001, the Dream Act was introduced in Congress. It would have provided a path to residency and citizenship for young adults brought into the country illegally as children and who met specific criteria including background checks and work or school requirements.
It remains pending, and that is an embarrassment.
Congressional deadlock on immigration reform led to President Barack Obama’s creation of DACA, which mirrors the eligibility in the Dream Act.
But the president cannot change residency or citizenship laws. DACA only prevents deportation of participants and allows them to work. They are not legal residents, keeping them in a legal limbo.
It was neither an elegant nor a permanent solution.
Trump made a campaign pledge to get rid of the program and urged Congress to replace it. Again, that was met with congressional inaction.
In the move to eliminate DACA, the Trump administration reasoned that Obama had exceeded the president’s authority. The courts have ruled that is insufficient basis for the policy change.
Congress could and should solve the problem by taking up the difficult, and often emotional, task of comprehensive immigration reform.
We celebrate the ruling for the stability it gives hardworking young adults who know no home but the United States.
But the country cannot continue relying on the courts to do the job of Congress.
