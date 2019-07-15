President Trump says the fight isn’t over, but the 2020 census will go forward without a question concerning citizenship.
Trump conceded Thursday that he didn’t have time to relitigate his administration’s motives for asking about the citizenship status of people counted in the census. So, the census will move forward without any citizenship question this year.
Previously, Trump had talked of delaying the constitutionally mandated head count or using an executive order to force the citizenship question; but, ultimately, he didn’t do anything so provocative.
Instead, he ordered federal agencies to provide the Commerce Department with all records pertaining to the number of citizens and noncitizens in the country. That would bring together information from the Department of Homeland Security, Social Security, food stamps and federal prisons.
That’s not an unreasonable step, and it is within the president’s authority. It won’t skew census results. It might give us a better check on the accuracy of the census in counting the entire U.S. population. An accurate count of the undocumented people who live in our borders is a legitimate data question for policymakers to understand, so long as it isn’t used as a means to skew census results for political reasons or violate anyone’s constitutional rights.
It seems likely that the citizenship question will come up again in 10 years, and, whatever happens then, 10 years after that. In that sense, the president is certainly right — the fight is not over. Sadly, when it comes to immigration issues and so many other issues in Washington, the focus never seems to be about ending the fight — or solving problems — but rather making sure they continue them indefinitely as a means of raising money and votes.
