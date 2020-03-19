Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A * URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR... WEST CENTRAL ROGERS COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... NORTHEASTERN CREEK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... NORTHERN TULSA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA... * UNTIL 345 AM CDT. * AT 1244 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN THE ADVISORY AREA. PORTIONS OF THE TULSA METRO HAVE PICKED UP CLOSE TO THREE QUARTERS OF AN INCH, AND ANOTHER ROUND OF HEAVY RAINFALL IS MOVING INTO THE METRO. THE USUAL TROUBLE SPOTS IN TOWN WILL LIKELY FLOOD. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... TULSA... BROKEN ARROW... SAND SPRINGS... OWASSO... BIXBY... SAPULPA... JENKS... GLENPOOL... CATOOSA... SPERRY... JENKS RIVERSIDE AIRPORT... TURLEY... TULSA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT... GRAY... AVOID FLOODED ROADWAYS, WHICH CAN BE ESPECIALLY DANGEROUS AT NIGHT. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN. THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 206 AND 237.