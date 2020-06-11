Gov. Kevin Stitt and first lady Sarah Stitt hosted a televised roundtable on race Sunday night, featuring the thoughts of two ministers and two police leaders, all from the Oklahoma City metropolitan area.
With the discussion coming days after national and local unrest related to the brutal killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer, the Stitts appear to be leaning into messages from the recent protests.
It is a better approach than the denial and division being employed by other leaders across the nation.
They deserve credit for listening with a genuine goal of learning. Their primary takeaway was for Oklahomans to befriend people outside their homogeneous bubble.
This was the same message expressed four years ago by Sen. James Lankford, who encouraged Oklahomans to share a meal with people of another race, ethnicity or religion. It was in response to some high-profile national shooting deaths involving police officers and black men.
So far as that goes, that’s good, but it doesn’t go far enough. To sum up the frustration of the protesters: We have been here before, and nothing changed.
With every police-involved death of unarmed black Americans, there is a pattern of outrage, protests and community talks but not enough legislation, policy change or priority shifts.
Tough conversations are important, but actions are what count.
The governor has promised more statewide roundtables. We applaud that plan and have some suggestions.
• Expand the representation among the panelists. Include women, elected officials, protest activists and people who are Native American, Hispanic, LGBTQ and non-Oklahoma City-area residents;
• Create a specific plan of action with goals. None of this matters without demonstrative results;
• Take up meaningful reforms, including ending mass incarceration and restrictive voting laws and increasing access to health care, equity in education and efforts to address implicit and institutional bias.
The Stitts’ roundtable is a laudable first step, but it’s far from finished, and it has meaning only if it leads to real change.
