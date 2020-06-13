Some of Oklahoma’s most popular state parks will start charging entrance fees Monday.
The base single-day rate for 22 parks will be $10 per vehicle. If you have an Oklahoma license plate or a plate from an Oklahoma tribe, the price drops to $8. Three-day and annual passes good throughout the system are available, and the fees are waived for honorably discharged veterans and Oklahoma residents age 62 or older and their spouses. A 50% discount will be available to those who are disabled.
Area parks where the new fees apply include the Arrowhead area at Lake Eufaula, Cherokee Landing State Park, Honey Creek area at Grand Lake State Park, Greenleaf State Park, Keystone State Park, Lake Eufaula State Park, Osage Hills State Park, Robbers Cave State Park, Sequoyah State Park, Tenkiller State Park and Twin Bridges area at Grand Lake State Park.
There’s no such thing as a free state park. Our tax dollars have supported the system as long as there has been one, and will continue to do so.
The problem is that the state has short-changed the parks for decades as higher priorities (including tax cuts that undermined state revenue) got the Legislature’s approval. The fees will be used to help fund a backlog of deferred maintenance and park improvements that resulted from long-term legislative negligence.
No one relishes paying more for anything, but when the park fees were originally proposed we begrudgingly supported the idea, provided there was a discount for Oklahoma visitors and heavy users and the money was dedicated to improving the parks, not funding further legislative displacement of its responsibilities.
The Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department plan seems to fit that description and goes further. We generally like the list of discounts and waivers, but would say that anyone holding tribal membership should be admitted free of charge, too.
Parks provide a general good to everyone and should be funded with general taxation, but the state has proven unable to meet that standard. If the alternatives are moderate user fees or shoddy parks, the choice is obvious.
