Tom Coburn, Oklahoma’s independent voice for conservative principles and fiscal responsibility, died Friday. He was 72.
Coburn rose from obscurity to national prominence on the strength of his intellectual abilities and his dedication to a strict reading of the U.S. Constitution.
That often made him out of fashion in Washington, but he was made to order for the people of Oklahoma, who were fed up with a national government that seemed unrestrained by economics or common sense.
A Republican in the 2nd Congressional District, which had been historically dominated by Democrats, Coburn was swept into the U.S. House in 1994. It was his first bid for public office.
Abiding by a promise to limit himself to three terms in the House, Coburn retired in 2000, but returned — more popular than ever — to the Senate in the 2004 election. He would serve 10 years there before retiring from elected office.
In Congress, Coburn was steadfastly dedicated to serving the nation’s long-term interests as he saw them, not necessarily his constituents’ short-term desires. He wouldn’t work for pet projects and successfully led the Senate effort to ban legislative funding earmarks, one of his most lasting accomplishments.
His unique brand of leadership only added to his stature in his home state. When he retired from the Senate in 2014, he was clearly the most popular politician in the state.
Coburn cast a long shadow in Oklahoma and the nation. He campaigned for a national constitutional convention to force a balanced budget amendment. His opposition to Medicaid expansion helped solidify Republican opposition to the idea in the Mary Fallin administration.
Coburn was an unabashed advocate for freedom and duty. He was dedicated to the proposition that one leader could make a difference if he remained true to his course.
In his valedictory speech from the Senate floor, Coburn said the most important number in that chamber wasn’t 60, the number needed to proceed with business, or 51, the number needed to pass bills.
“The most important number in the Senate is one,” Coburn said. “One Senator. That’s how it was set up.”
Our nation will miss his dedication to the causes of liberty and good government.
