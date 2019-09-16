The Trump administration did the right thing when it announced a ban on thousands of e-cigarette flavorings last week.
Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar — in an appearance with Trump, Melania Trump and acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless — announced the ban on any flavor other than tobacco in vaping devices that give users a nicotine high without many of the cancerous elements of ordinary cigarettes.
The move is aimed at discouraging children from vaping.
Preliminary data shows more than 1 in 4 high school students reported vaping this year, and more than 80% of underage teens who use e-cigarettes say they picked their product because it “comes in flavors that I like,” The Associated Press reports, citing government surveys.
The multibillion-dollar vaping industry has been driven by sales of formulas such as “grape slushie” and “strawberry cotton candy.” Does that sound like they’re marketing to a mature audience?
The unconvincing argument that vaping can be an effective crutch for adults looking to wean themselves from cigarettes certainly doesn’t rely on exotic flavors attractive to young palates.
All flavoring other than menthol has been banned in ordinary cigarettes since 2009.
Beyond its addictive, wasteful nature, there’s mounting evidence that vaping isn’t a safe alternative to cigarettes.
Hundreds of breathing illnesses have been reported in people with a common factor: vaping. No single device, ingredient or additive has been identified, though many cases involve cannabis vaping.
Candy-coated addictive drugs aimed at hooking children have no place in our society. We support the ban and urge further efforts against vaping on the federal, state and local level.