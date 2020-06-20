President Donald Trump signed an executive order this week launching the start of police reform.
Measures within the order reflect some of the demands made in the weeks-long international protests over deaths of unarmed black Americans by police.
It would create a national database of police excessive force complaints, ban chokeholds in nearly all situations and provide financial incentives for adopting models of best practices and co-responder programs.
Details are yet to be worked out, such as how local police union contracts are affected by the order. These are good measures to begin strengthening law enforcement.
This should not be the end. Congress, which ought to lead such initiatives on the federal level, and state and local leaders need to consider additional steps, including reviewing Trump’s refusal to explore the issue of qualified immunity.
Trump framed his order as an alternative to the defund the police movement, but the co-responder programs are part of that campaign. The movement refers to reallocating job responsibilities to other community resources, which would free police to focus on crime. This could include having social workers or mental health providers respond to nonviolent calls.
Defund the police does not mean abolishing law enforcement, although it creates that image in the minds of many. It means re-thinking funding priorities and the work expected of officers.
This is the same philosophy behind criminal justice reform in prisons. Rather than building more prisons, advocates work to reprioritize the budget to fund education and mental health.
We generally support Trump’s order but think more is necessary. Mayor G.T. Bynum is reintroducing the Office of the Independent Monitor, also a good move. State legislation could bolster the use of body cameras, set stronger minimum police standards and mandate an independent review of officer-related shootings or deaths.
We suggest legislators review open records law for exemptions that keep police records from public view, and citizen review panels would be a good move, too.
Race remains at the heart of the protests and rallies. All institutions must have a reckoning about the implicit bias in their institutions and take action for change.
By strengthening law enforcement through higher standards and transparency, we can make our community safer for everyone.
