For many Oklahomans, Tuesday is Election Day.
School board primary elections will be held in many area school districts, including in Tulsa Public Schools’ Districts 5 and 6.
TPS District 5 — a midtown area including Edison High School and roughly bounded by 15th Street, Yale Avenue, 51st Street and the Arkansas River — is an open seat. Incumbent appointee Brian Hosmer did not stand for election.
Competing for the seat are John Croisant, a former Edison High School teacher who is now an insurance agent; Scott Pendleton, an independent software and database developer; Kelsey Royce, a parent and volunteer, and Shane Saunders, president of Trident Energy Inc. Ben Croff also will appear on the ballot, but has said he is no longer contesting the seat.
In TPS District 6, longtime school board member Ruth Ann Fate faces her first opposition in two decades. Her opponents are Jerry Griffin, who teaches online business and criminal justice classes at the University of Oklahoma and University of Phoenix, and Stephen Remington, the father of five children who either attend or graduated from TPS. District 6 includes Hale High School and is roughly bounded by Interstate 244, 89th East Avenue, 61st Street and Yale Avenue.
School board primary elections are also scheduled in portions of Bixby and Owasso and elsewhere across the state. School bonds are on the ballot in Jenks, Owasso and Liberty schools. Municipal elections are scheduled in Collinsville and Sand Springs.
Candidates who get more than 50% of the votes in a school board primary are elected to office. Failing that, the two candidates with the most votes go to the April 7 school board general election.
Consistently, Oklahoma voters tell pollsters that public schools are the most pressing problem facing the state. School board elections are the opportunity for voters to do something about that issue at the local level. We urge all registered voters to learn about the candidate in their areas and go to the polls Tuesday.
