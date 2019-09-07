The Tulsa Area United Way unveiled a 2019 campaign goal of $26,028,494 at Friday night’s Jenks-Bixby High School football game.
It’s an ambitious goal, 3% higher than last year, which was successfully met.
Year-in, year-out, Tulsans come through for the United Way.
Why?
• They do so because they know the need is real. The 59 United Way agencies are essential to the education, health, safety and financial stability of thousands of local citizens. From the Child Abuse Network and Camp Fire of Green Country to Life Senior Services and Tristesse Grief Center, United Way agencies are there to help in every stage of life. It’s hard to imagine a Tulsan whose life is not touched in some way by United Way. So a donation is an act of enlightened self-interest.
• They do so because they trust the United Way. It’s a local donor-led group that evaluates the community’s priorities and member agencies’ finances, effectiveness and true need through the efforts of 170 highly trained community investment volunteers before anyone is asked for a penny. United Way is an effective gatekeeper to assure Tulsans that their money is used efficiently and with purpose.
• They do so because it is easy. A United Way donation is as simple as signing a donor card. The money comes directly from their paychecks in small increments.
We congratulate Kirk Hays, president and CEO of ARVEST Bank-Tulsa, for his service as chairman of this year’s campaign and thank Tulsa Area United Way President and CEO Alison Anthony, 15 campaign fellows, 30 United Way staff members and 40 community leaders who will help meet this year’s goal.
With such leadership, we predict another successful campaign will be wrapped up Nov. 7.
When the time comes, sign your United Way pledge; give your fair share.
