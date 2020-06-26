Tulsa County is ending its agreement to hold federal immigration inmates at the David L. Moss Criminal Justice Center.
County commissioners voted Monday to give 90 day’s notice to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to take its people elsewhere.
That doesn’t represent a new philosophy for the county, which continues its controversial involvement in the 287(g) program, which screens and holds local prisoners on the basis of residency status.
It is more of a recognition of reality. Federal officials have found other places to hold immigration prisoners and have largely moved on.
If there isn’t much revenue coming from the program, the dollars and cents of participation weren’t there for the county. To be a part of the detention program, the county had to deal with extensive federal rules and audits. That cost time and money that could better be used elsewhere.
As far as we’re concerned, the county is doing the right thing for the wrong reason.
The county shouldn’t be doing the federal government’s work of immigration enforcement. It should get out of the 287(g) business and leave immigration enforcement where it belongs — with the federal government.
The priority of local law enforcement needs to be enforcing state and local laws. To accomplish that, the sheriff’s office needs the cooperation of the entire local community. If Hispanic Tulsans think of the sheriff’s office as the people who detain federal immigration suspects and harass Hispanic citizens and their families, that cooperation won’t be forthcoming. Witnesses won’t come forward. Hispanic victims of crime will be afraid to turn to police, which leaves criminals on the street to victimize everyone. In this case, when the sheriff’s office does the federal government’s work for it, it makes doing the sheriff’s office job harder.
We’re glad Tulsa County is getting out of the business of holding federal immigration prisoners. The federal government has plenty of places where it can hold people. The county jail was built to hold people awaiting trial or sentenced by local courts, not to be a money-maker for the county.
We wish the decision were indicative of a broader refocusing of resources on what should be the first priority of the sheriff’s office — enforcing local and state laws and protecting local citizens.
