Congratulations to Whirpool Corp., which opened a new $55 million factory distribution center at its Tulsa Cherokee Industrial Park site last week.
The 800,000-square-foot facility roughly doubles Whirlpool’s local footprint.
An existing manufacturing plant — brought to Tulsa County with the help of $26 million from a half-cent sales tax approved by voters in 1994 — makes ranges that are sold under the Whirlpool, Amana, Maytag, KitchenAid and JennAir brands.
The climate-controlled, state-of-the-art distribution center will move more than 2 million cooking appliances to North American consumers.
A Fortune 500 company, Whirlpool Corp. is the world’s leading major home appliance company. Worldwide, the company has $20 billion in annual sales, 77,000 employees and 59 manufacturing and technology research centers.
Some 1,860 of those Whirlpool workers are right here in Tulsa County.
The Whirlpool plant began operations in the Cherokee Industrial Park in 1996. Its initial cost was funded with $26 million from a half-cent sales tax approved by Tulsa County voters in 1994.
Since taxpayers approved the original investment, which also took advantage of state job incentives, the Whirlpool facility has repeatedly grown, adding more employees and new responsibilities. The plant met a negotiated $250 million payroll requirement three years ahead of schedule in 2005.
Obviously, the taxpayers’ investment has worked out to the delight of the community and Whirlpool. Both sides met their obligations and both sides prospered.
It was a good fit for Tulsa that will continue paying dividends for years to come.
Featured video