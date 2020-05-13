The accomplishments of the Tulsa Honor Academy have been recognized again with its founder receiving the first Lynn Schusterman Excellence in Teaching Award.
Elsie Urueta Pollock founded the charter school six years ago targeting fifth-graders in low-income, east Tulsa neighborhoods. The school has expanded by a grade each year and recently purchased the former PennWell building, 1421 S. Sheridan Road, as its permanent facility.
The effectiveness of Pollock’s curriculum and leadership amassed an impressive list of honors including the 2018 Oklahoma Public Charter School of the Year. It received an “A” on the state’s recent report card, the only middle school in the Tulsa metro area to do so, and ranked it in the top 4% of all Oklahoma schools.
The Schusterman family — through the Charles and Lynn Schusterman Family Foundation — has long been generous in their civic engagement, advocacy and philanthropy, particularly in the area of education and anti-poverty programs.
Lynn Schusterman focused on projects providing equity among students, from school supplies to college scholarships. She has given support for child abuse prevention programs and early childhood education.
The Schusterman family foundation was among the funders 10 years ago launching Teach for America Oklahoma. Hundreds of those teachers started careers in Tulsa, many of them staying to become leaders in schools and nonprofits.
Pollock grew up in east Tulsa and graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a degree in international business and marketing. In 2008, she became an educator through Teach for America in St. Louis. She returned to Tulsa in 2012 to work as an English teacher and literacy specialist. The following year, she completed the Building Excellent Schools Fellowship then founded the charter school, targeting east Tulsa neighborhoods.
Tulsa Honor Academy has been successful with students lagging in academic and language skills and forging relationships with its families.
We congratulate Pollock on her achievements and thank Lynn Schusterman and the Schusterman Foundation for the leadership and dedication to make these programs possible.
