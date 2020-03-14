Tulsa’s Child Equity Index has confirmed that student success is balanced on a variety of factors outside a school’s control.
Impact Tulsa — a collaborative group of local schools, businesses and philanthropic groups — created the index two years ago with data from among 40 key neighborhood indicators. These include nuisance complaints, street lighting, crime rates, car ownership, grocery stores and eviction rates.
In its 2020 report, the project has added five years of student data from Tulsa Public Schools to correlate healthy neighborhoods and school outcomes.
No one should be surprised about what neighborhoods the study highlights, but the effort adds a metric to judge programs designed to help students be more successful.
For example, at one TPS elementary, most of the students with chronic absentee problems came from students in the neighborhood. The area had few sidewalks, no easy public transportation access, poor street lighting and less than 20% vehicle ownership.
The city can help by planning sidewalks, changing public transit routes and fixing street lighting. The school is considering programs like a “walking school bus” that will arrange for student walking groups.
Results found adjacent neighborhoods with opposite student outcomes, showing how just a few streets or blocks separate the have and have-nots. This data provides a richer look the possible reasons.
The city plans to use this in its strategic planning, and TPS principals are in the early stages of learning how to use this research.
The annual Impact Tulsa report also shows higher pre-K enrollment and high school graduation rates and improved reading and math scores in third and eighth grades.
More concerning is the 40% remediation required among area high school graduates when they go on to post-secondary education. It indicates a need for more career and college readiness upon graduation.
We have long viewed Impact Tulsa as important work because it uses innovative, data-driven approaches to school improvements. The new Child Equity Index sharpens the group’s potential as a force for good.
