Things are getting a little brighter in Tulsa.
A rash of copper wire thefts left the most of the city’s highways in the dark a few years ago. Some 29 miles of wire were stolen, the Tulsa World reported in 2015. During the two-year period leading up to the winter of 2017-18, city officials estimated the number had risen to about 34 miles of copper wire.
The city’s agreement with Public Service Company of Oklahoma makes the lights along most highways the responsibility of the city.
A Tulsa World independent survey of Tulsa expressways in January and February found about 23% of expressway lights in the city were dark. (The count didn’t include portions of the Creek Turnpike in south Tulsa, which are the responsibility of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority. Most highway entrance and exit ramps also weren’t reviewed.)
That’s less than perfect, but a lot better than things were. A similar survey in 2018 found 44% of highway lights out.
Construction and an aging system are now the biggest culprits in dark highways, a city engineer told the Tulsa World’s Curtis Killman. Wiring thefts have gone from an almost daily problem to a much rarer event, perhaps every few months. In part, that’s due to the city’s moving toward aluminum wiring instead of the more valuable copper.
Meanwhile, the city and PSO are putting up 144 street lights around area schools and more neighborhood street lights are being planned.
All of this has taken money, time and patience, but it has been worth it.
Dark highways are obviously dangerous. It’s not too much for Tulsans to be able to see the roadway at night.
Dark neighborhoods feel less safe. Better public lighting is a relatively inexpensive way to give Tulsans a feeling of safety and strengthen neighborhoods.
Tulsans made it clear that they expected the city to do something about dark highways and neighborhoods, and we’re starting to see the results.
