Happy 918 Day.
For the second year in a row, Sept. 18 is being marked as a fun fall opportunity to salute all things Tulsa. It draws its timing from the local area code: You have to dial 918 to reach a Tulsan, so let’s celebrate on 9/18.
Mayor G.T. Bynum is all in.
He’s planning at 24-hour tour of Tulsa that you can follow on his Facebook page. Part of the that all-day, all-night Tulsa marathon will be signing a proclamation to declare the day a day.
A lot of Tulsans were celebrating early this year with a 9/18 scavenger hunt, which was held — to accommodate the weekend’s pesky habit of showing up on its own schedule — on 9/14.
But for Wednesday there’s still plenty to do. There’s a good list in our Scene “Weekend” section. Our favorite was county golf courses offering hot dogs $0.918, plus tax of course.
This year’s 918 theme is “What makes Tulsa, Tulsa?” which is an interesting ponderable. Our Scene staff posed it to an array of local leaders, and we were impressed with some of the answers.
Here’s our thinking: Tulsa is a town that gets it done, a city that recognizes problems and solves them. From the handshake deal that led to the city’s first airport to the audacious idea of building an inland waterway 650 miles from the Gulf of Mexico, Tulsa overcomes obstacles.
That’s the way it always has been, and we hope it always is.
Don’t think that spirit is fading. We see it all around us. We see it in big things, like the Gathering Place, and smaller ones, like Buck Atomic.
We also see it in 918 Day. Tulsa needed a day to have some fun with itself, so it made one.
That’s the sort of thing that makes the 918 great.
