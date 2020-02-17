The Tulsa Public Schools board made the wise decision to table special meeting agenda items for a vote on Tuesday.
Superintendent Deborah Gist presented a plan last week to eliminate 232 district office positions and create 142 new ones meant to save about $6 million toward the expected $20 million shortfall.
Full details of the recommendation, including the positions and corresponding salaries, were not released until the day before and day of Thursday’s meeting.
That is not enough time for the public to read, share and digest the information. It did not allow for constituents to contact their elected board members to ask questions or give an opinion.
Gist previously stated the staff involved in the proposed eliminated positions have due process rights preventing the district from releasing that information.
Be that as it may, the state’s open records and meeting law and basic standards of good, open government require the public have a fair chance to know what is going to be considered before it is considered.
Board members acted responsibly by erring on the side of transparency. Their actions showed a willingness to get more input and analysis before voting.
Concerns about the recommendation are the equity among low- and high-salary positions affected, impact on the classrooms and financial forecast.
Other parts of the overall cuts are a savings up to $3 million from four school closures, $3 million from increasing elementary class size and $7 million from non-personnel changes such as moving bell times.
The other portions were discussed before a vote during a January regular board meeting, which was livestreamed online for people who could not physically attend. We encourage TPS to provide this streaming service during the Tuesday special board meeting as well.
This personnel recommendation may or may not be the best option, but residents deserve a chance to gather more facts and have opportunities to provide their thoughts.
TPS board members deserve credit for making the appropriate decision not to rush their decision.
