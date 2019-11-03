If you don’t believe in miracles, you may not be looking closely enough.
Every year, the people of greater Tulsa create miracles by the thousands — some large, others relatively small, but all important, life-changing improvements for their fellow men and women — through Tulsa Area United Way.
United Way is the six-county unified fundraising drive for 59 partner agencies, whose needs and management are reviewed by United Way volunteers.
In that fashion, everything from the Youth Services of Tulsa to LIFE Senior Services gets essential funding in an orderly fashion that deals with the community’s most pressing needs and assures the givers that their money is being spent prudently and effectively.
The 2019 campaign’s ambitious goal is $26,028,494, 3% more than the 2018 goal. The campaign is scheduled to wrap up Thursday and at last report, the effort was about $800,000 short. That’s a lot of money to make up in not very much time.
Pledges from the education and energy sectors have faced challenges this year and national political anxiety may also play a role in the campaign’s challenges, United Way leaders say.
There is good news too. More than 50 companies are running their first workplace campaigns this year, joining more than 1,000 others. When the campaign wraps up, more than 31,000 donors and more than 60 foundations will have pulled together to make a difference in our community.
To United Way givers: Thank you. Your donations are important. They will make a difference in the lives of people in need.
To those still considering their donation: Please give generously. Our community and your friends, neighbors and even family members need your help.
An $800,000 hole is a lot to cover in less than a week, but we believe that it will happen. The source of that confidence is the proven benevolence of the people of metropolitan Tulsa.
They have always come through in the past. They believe in the man-made miracles of the United Way.
