It’s time to apply the same logic of the COVID-19 shutdown to another threat to the nation’s health: public smoking.
We supported the COVID-19 shutdown as a necessary public health step to protect our health care system’s capacity to deal with a new and deadly threat.
With no treatment or vaccine, there was little choice, but it came at a tremendous price. Millions of Americans have lost their jobs or have seen their income significantly cut as the nation sheltered for weeks. Unemployment filings soared at rates unmatched since the Great Depression.
The sacrifice saved thousands of lives, but still hundreds of thousands have died from coronavirus, more than 89,000 of them in the United States.
Every year, tobacco kills 8 million people globally. It is the No. 1 cause of preventable death in the nation and the state. Among those 8 million deaths, some 1.2 million are nonsmokers — many killed by exposure to second-hand smoke.
Yet, the Oklahoma Legislature won’t allow local governments to make meaningful restrictions on smoking in public places.
Under the lobbying influence of Big Tobacco, the Legislature also keeps vaping products taxed at artificially low rates and, if a bill currently pending before the Senate were to pass, would allow nicotine products that look and taste like candy to have the same tax advantage.
Our nation and state have made a heroic sacrifice to battle the COVID-19 menace. Why can we not take far less restrictive steps to address a deadlier threat?
The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids estimates that 7,500 Oklahoma deaths every year can be linked to tobacco smoking and some 88,000 Oklahoma children will ultimately die prematurely from smoking. The state’s medical costs directly caused by smoking is $1.62 billion a year, more than the extraordinary federal aid the state will receive for one year only to address COVID-19 costs.
It’s time for the Legislature to take a public health attitude toward smoking policy and allow local governments to restrict smoking in a more aggressive fashion.
FEATURED VIDEO
Gallery: Phase 2 of reopening Oklahoma began Friday; a look at the numbers