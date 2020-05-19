The Oklahoma Legislature has modestly strengthened state laws mandating attendance at victim impact panels for some drunken and inattentive drivers.
Victim impact panels bring convicted drivers to hear the personal stories of people whose lives have been innocently shattered in traffic accidents. Family members or those who were left maimed by drunken drivers are given a chance to confront others convicted of the same crime.
It’s punishment for one group and a sort of therapeutic release for the other.
House Bill 2877 sets a unified state fee of $75 for people ordered by judges to attend victim impact panels. Previously, an indefinite fee of $15 to $60 had been in place. The bill also transfers oversight of victim impact panels from the state judiciary to the District Attorneys Council, which is appropriate.
Rep. Mike Sanders, House author of the bill, says it is a continuation of 2016 legislation he wrote that strengthens prosecution of repeat drunken drivers.
Sen. Lonnie Paxton points out that drunken driving is a crime that has sometimes defied deterence through fines and jail sentences. Incarceration is outrageously expensive and only guarantees the defendant won’t drive drunk during the time the defendant is behind bars.
Paxton, Senate author of HB 2877, says having to attend a victim impact panel has been successful in changing the hearts of drunken drivers.
“It’s one thing to think about your wrongs in a cell, but it’s a totally different thing to talk to a family member who will never get to see or talk to their loved one again,” Paxton said.
We support victim impact panels as a potentially effective means of dealing with a troubling crime without perpetuating mass incarceration.
If changing the fee structures and oversight responsibilities strengthens their potential, then we support HB 2877 and urge Gov. Kevin Stitt to sign it.
Featured video