Epic Charter Schools, the juggernaut of Oklahoma virtual learning companies, should play by the same rules as other public schools.
School districts are mandated to account for every tax dollar spent, even within contracts with private companies.
Reporter Andrea Eger found Epic using a complicated financial system that has hidden $50.6 million from public scrutiny. Epic refuses to release details of that spending, flouting the spirit of the state’s open records law.
At issue is how $1,000 in state funding per student is used. These funds go to a private company owned by Epic’s founders in addition to 10% of each tax dollar it is allocated.
Epic attorneys argue those portions of the school’s operations are not open records. We think they are.
These public funds have escaped audits and reviews by its sponsors and the state education department.
As part of its recruitment, Epic promises families the $1,000 per student learning fund for educational purposes. Referrals of other students can boost that even higher.
Epic has approved broad use of this tax money for things like professional acting headshots, summer camp or horsebacking riding. In one example, a private Broken Arrow soccer club showed parents how to use the learning fund to get its club fees paid. Beyond those anectodotal examples, the public doesn’t know where the money is going.
Neither do we know what the private company does to earn the additional 10% it gets.
For all the taxpayer money Epic has accumulated, its academic outcomes have ranked as average to low, with Cs and Ds on the Oklahoma Report Card. Former Epic parents have questioned the quality of its education and spending practices.
State and federal law enforcement have pending investigations into Epic, and proposed legislation is intended to bring more transparency to the system.
It’s time for a legislative overhaul to virtual charter school regulation, including putting them under the oversight of the State Board of Education, ending taxpayer-funded student recruitment campaigns and shoring up transparency requirements.
