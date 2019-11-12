Who doesn’t want better streets in Tulsa?
We’re about to find out.
The city’s Improve Our Tulsa renewal program goes before voters on Tuesday. The package has a lot of things in it, but mostly it has better roads.
Two-thirds of the total package and all of the $427 million bond package is dedicated to transportation improvements, including more than $142 million for arterial street maintenance and rehabilitation and more than $153 million for nonarterial street maintenance and rehabilitation. There’s also money for street widening, capacity improvements, traffic engineering and bridge improvements.
The underlying promise of all the money the city has put into its decaying streets in this and two previous capital packages is that we will gradually overcome years of deferred maintenance backlog that left our streets a mess and that we will gradually raise the quality of the roads and keep them at a higher level that is less expensive to maintain.
It’s an expensive process that is taking a long time, but the result will be better quality, less-costly roads.
Beyond the road money, the package has other maintenance items — roofs, mechanical improvements, electrical upgrades, new police cars, new fire trucks, improvements to the animal shelter.
It’s not terribly sexy, but it is the cost of doing business as a city.
The Improve Our Tulsa renewal will not raise anyone’s tax rate, but every election attracts a reliable fraction of voters determined to vote no.
Who doesn’t want better streets? They don’t. Because by rejecting better streets they might save a few dollars on the property tax bill.
We’re convinced that the vast majority of Tulsa voters understand that good streets aren’t free and will vote yes on all three portions of the Improve Our Tulsa renewal. If they show up.
That last part is the key. Without other elections on the ballot, without a signature project like the Vision package’s BOK Center, city leaders worry that their supporters won’t be motivated to show their support.
If that happens, the opponents of good government and good streets win.
Don’t let that happen.
