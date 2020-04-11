Oklahoma is about to pay a heavy price for a decade of refusing federal Medicaid expansion funding.
For years, we have argued that refusing about $1 billion a year to expand health care coverage for working-age adults who live in poverty would improve the state’s health and economy in many ways.
The state’s share for such a program would be 10% of cost of the newly eligible Medicaid clients.
In exchange, the state would get decent health care for about 200,000 currently uninsured Oklahoma citizens. The state has the second-highest rate of uninsured residents in the nation.
But political obstinacy has led the state’s elected leadership to refuse the money, which leaves Oklahoma hospitals, especially the rural hospitals, financially weak and unprepared to face a crisis.
Now we’re in a crisis, and the state is about to pay the true price of its failure to expand Medicaid.
Before the COVID-19 shutdown, Gov. Kevin Stitt backed Medicaid expansion starting July 1. He also has pushed for things that would weaken expansion’s positive effects, such as work requirements and copays, if federal officials approve of those options.
We don’t like work requirements or copays, but even such a system would be better than what we have now.
Meanwhile, Stitt is sitting on a decision to schedule a statewide election on State Question 805, which would mandate straightforward Medicaid expansion and give it constitutional protection.
Approving Medicaid expansion isn’t as simple as flipping a switch, but we should do it with all possible speed.
We can’t undo a decade of bad choices, but we can stop perpetuating the mistake.
