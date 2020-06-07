Historically, police have been policed by police.
Under the assumption that only law enforcement officers had the expertise and understanding to oversee other law enforcement officers, society has kept a hands-off approach.
That model is in crisis. It must change.
In recent days, civil unrest has left American cities in flames. Locally, rage at the Minneapolis killing of George Floyd — and the appallingly long list of other black Americans killed without cause or justice — drove protesters to march in the street and unruly crowds to resort to illegal actions. They closed interstate highways, vandalized businesses and refused police orders to disperse.
We don’t endorse any of those criminal activities, but our society must try to understand them.
They demand what every American ought to demand — justice.
Many reforms have been suggested for Tulsa. We endorse an all-of-the-above approach and more.
We support Mayor G.T. Bynum’s proposal for an Office of the Independent Monitor to follow up on citizen complaints about police and review Tulsa Police Internal Affairs investigations of use-of-force incidents. The OIM also would make policy recommendations and conduct community outreach.
To that design we would add a community review board of critical use-of-force incidents — a public panel able to take testimony from the community, demand answers from police leadership and act as the public’s outlet.
We also will need a new philosophy in how we recruit, hire and train police officers. Bynum has long talked of the necessary shift to a community-oriented policing model that forges alliances between police and the public. That is obviously a step forward. But it has to come with efforts to make sure we have the right people carrying guns and badges in the first place and that their training emphasizes equity, an understanding of institutional and personal bias and mental health issues.
City Councilor Vanessa Hall-Harper caught the attention of a lot of people when she used the world “revolution” to describe what is happening in the nation, but there was wisdom in her warning that if we do not solve the underlying rage driving protests and rioting, lasting peace is impossible.
As the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “A riot is the language of the unheard.”
If our peace relies on National Guard troops and pepper balls, it’s no peace at all.
