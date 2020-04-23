The COVID-19 pandemic has infected the petroleum industry, and that means Oklahoma is very, very sick.
Low demand for fuel, driven by the worldwide coronavirus shutdown, has driven petroleum supplies up and prices down.
A few months ago, the benchmark West Texas Intermediate price for crude oil was close to $60 a barrel. On Monday, it fell below zero. That means people with oil are paying people willing to buy it just to get it off their hands.
The nation’s tank farms and pipelines are full. There is no place to put more crude.
Meanwhile, the price of gasoline in Tulsa is below $1 a gallon for the first time in most drivers’ memory.
In a not unrelated development, the state is facing a revenue failure for its current fiscal year and a $1.3 billion budget hole for the year that begins July 1.
Coronavirus hasn’t been the only factor in the months-long plunge in petroleum prices. Before the COVID-19 shutdown, Saudi Arabia flooded the market during a market-share dispute with Russia that also targeted U.S. production.
But the biggest problem now is that no one is using the petroleum that Oklahoma produces. Our nation’s cars, trucks and airplanes are sheltered in place as much as we are.
The destructive potential of a prolonged continuation of that situation is almost unimaginable to the state’s economy, which still rises and falls on the strength of oil and natural gas. Unemployment, already rising at unprecedented levels, will continue to rise. Retail trade will fall more. Businesses will fail, and demand for public services will skyrocket.
We’ve seen a number of proposals for how to deal with the issue, including state excise taxes on fuel and a national tariff on imported oil, but none of them have a convincing economic argument.
The solution to the immediate problem is to restore demand and bring down the supply glut, something that can only happen when we can safely emerge from our shelters.
The longer-term solution for Oklahoma, of course, is to become less economically dependent on one industry, a diversification strategy we’ve promised to pursue before, but never quite accomplished.
