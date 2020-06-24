Almost lost in last week’s fuss and fury was an announcement by the Zarrow Families Foundation that it would devote all of its resources for the next several years to a new commemoration fund honoring victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and addressing racial inequality in the city.
An advisory board will decide how to use a pool of money expected to exceed $6 million. The board will be made up entirely of people of color, the foundation said.
Members of the advisory board include attorney and author Hannibal Johnson; Glenda Williams of Stand in the Gap ministries; University of Tulsa basketball coach Frank Haith, and Eunice Tarver, provost at Tulsa Community College’s Northeast Campus.
Grants will be timed to coincide with the centennial observation of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
The Zarrows — Henry Zarrow, Jack Zarrow and their families — were industrial giants, who became philanthropic giants. They have been part of most of the important efforts to bring justice, equity and human kindness to our community. They embody the Tulsa spirit of open hearts devoted to finding solutions. This effort by the foundation they created fits well in that tradition.
“We have been distressed and moved by what is happening in Tulsa and across the country,” said Judy Kishner, a foundation trustee and the daughter of Jack and Maxine Zarrow. “We had to do something that made abundantly, certainly and unequivocally clear that we stand for the real change needed to stop this racial injustice.”
She’s right.
So is advisory board member Eunice Tarver, when she said, “This is what racial justice looks like.”
Featured video