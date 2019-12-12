We’re pleased that the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement is finally moving toward approval.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday that a revised version of the tripartite replacement for the unpopular North America Free Trade Agreement is ready for consideration.
The Trump administration signed the trade agreement in 2018, but Pelosi has kept it locked up for months, pushing for stronger protections for labor and better enforcement mechanisms.
It’s the biggest victory of President Trump’s trade wars. He rightly targeted NAFTA as a bad deal for American workers, and got an agreement that pushes manufacturing back to the U.S. The Associated Press points out the deal requires that 40% to 45% of cars eventually be made in countries that pay autoworkers at least $16 an hour — that is, in the United States and Canada and not in Mexico.
Democrats say their efforts led to improvements in the details of the deal. They better actually believe in the final product. Otherwise they’re helping the reelection chances of a man they elsewhere say is so unfit for office that he ought to be impeached.
Inaction on USMCA was the prime example cited by Republicans who complained that House Democrats’ efforts to impeach Trump were preventing consideration of issues important to the national welfare.
It’s good to see that despite the rancor of an impeachment proceeding, our elected leaders can still get important government work done. If both parties are claiming a political win with USMCA, we say the biggest winner is the United States.
Now that they are finally ready to finish up the trade agreement, maybe they can come back with a deal to prevent a partial federal shutdown from striking just before Christmas.
