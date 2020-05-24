Before the pandemic, high schools across Oklahoma had scheduled graduation ceremonies during this time. Public safety meant cancelling in-person commencement in addition other rites of passage such as proms and senior days.
This is a moment sure to shape graduates as they enter adulthood.
Districts are finding alternative ways to honor graduating seniors, from virtual ceremonies to car parades. It is a milestone worthy of celebration and accolades. Just because the stage is different doesn't diminish the accomplishment.
We are featuring letters from parents and educators offering advice and well-wishes to the Class of 2020.
If you want to offer your thoughts, write a letter of no more than 250 words to letters@tulsaworld.com with your name and phone number for verification.