Trish Bailey, a math teacher at Owasso High School, and her son Nicholas Bailey on their front porch with Nicholas’ senior sign Friday. Nicholas is a senior at Owasso High School. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

 Mike Simons

Before the pandemic, high schools across Oklahoma had scheduled graduation ceremonies during this time. Public safety meant cancelling in-person commencement in addition other rites of passage such as proms and senior days. 

This is a moment sure to shape graduates as they enter adulthood.

Districts are finding alternative ways to honor graduating seniors, from virtual ceremonies to car parades. It is a milestone worthy of celebration and accolades. Just because the stage is different doesn't diminish the accomplishment.

We are featuring letters from parents and educators offering advice and well-wishes to the Class of 2020.

If you want to offer your thoughts, write a letter of no more than 250 words to letters@tulsaworld.com with your name and phone number for verification.

