With the concern shown regarding TPS budget downfall, there has been limited exposure to the actual budget, other than the "in arrears’ figure" of $20 million.
It is hard to make decisions to help the downfall without the knowledge of actual expenses to various programs, and this should include administration salaries.
The recent reorganization of job eliminations and creation of other jobs added to the budget.
The management skills of the current superintendent may be very good in areas other than finance.
I hope the Tulsa School Board will take a hard and long look into the management of TPS and not let it become a political arena.
Barbara Linthicum Smith, Jenks
