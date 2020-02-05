Croisant best for TPS
Chronic underfunding continues to pose serious difficulties for Oklahoma’s public schools. Class sizes are too large, and resources are scarce.
Yet Tulsa Public Schools has been ineffective in confronting these challenges.
TPS has overspent on administration, made poor curriculum choices, micromanaged its teachers and principals and adopted discipline policies causing the school experience to be stressful for teachers and students.
I have lost count of the skilled TPS teachers who taught my own sons then left, not for retirement, but to escape a dysfunctional school district. This negative feedback loop must be broken for the sake of the city.
John Croisant is uniquely qualified to lead TPS in a new direction.
He was a teacher and coach at Edison for years. He understands the challenges facing classroom teachers would promote policies that will help to stanch the flow of qualified teachers. He can evaluate the district’s administration, curriculum, classroom policies and expenditures from a position of experience.
He knows what works, and what doesn’t, because he spent years in a TPS classroom.
John worked hard as a teacher, and he would be a dedicated board member.
His son now attends Edison, so he remains personally invested. As a business owner, he understands the importance of TPS to Tulsa’s economy.
John will stand up for what he believes but knows how to cooperate with others to work for a common goal.
District 5 residents should vote for John Croisant on Tuesday.
Neil Van Dalsem, Tulsa
Elect Shane Saunders
We have an opportunity in the school board election to elect Shane Saunders to the Tulsa Public School Board.
I have served for some years on the Iron Gate board. He served as board chairman and led us through the entire process of building our new building, raising the money and negotiating with the city and county to choose the site. He held everyone accountable and stood firm in the goal to make it all happen.
I firmly believe we need his commitment to advance our school system and to make sure that all our children receive the world class education they deserve. Vote on Tuesday.
The Rev. John C. Powers, Tulsa
Editor’s note: The Rev. John C. Powers is retired from Trinity Episcopal Church
Stitt seeks more power
I tried to listen to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s State of the State Address, but I could not listen long. He apparently lives in a different Oklahoma than I do because of the way he said many things are going wonderfully well in Oklahoma!
I did agree with one thing he said as reported on the front page of the Tulsa World when he said that the greatest challenges to the state is government bureaucracy (“Gov. Kevin Stitt says government is ‘too big and too broken’ in second State of the State speech,” Feb. 4).
Gov. Stitt apparently does not know the meaning of bureaucracy.
Bureaucracy is “a system of government in which most of the important decisions are made by state officials rather than by elected representatives.”
Many of his proposals include making many decisions by himself and combining many departments that will consolidate power for him and have fewer decisions made by other people in the state, increasing bureaucracy.
I am disgusted with Gov. Stitt who does not know how good government works. Oklahoma needs a statesman for governor — not a dictator.
Sandra Skinner, Bartlesville