Restoring trust
Trust in this country — globally, individually and politically — is eroding and at an accelerating rate.
Consider this from the U.S. News and World Report’s feature story, “The 2019 Best Countries”:
“People around the world are apparently trusting the United States less and less. Rankings reveal America has steadily slipped in a global assessment of its trustworthiness during the Trump era. The U.S. reached No. 17 in the trustworthiness ranking in 2016, but lost ground, ranking No. 23 in 2017, No. 25 in 2018 and landing at No. 27 this year. The shift is the latest in global findings that suggest a diminishing standing for the U.S. among the world’s top nations.”
And a recent Pew Research Center report, “Trust and Distrust in America” finds that “Two-thirds of adults think other Americans have little or no confidence in the federal government. Majorities believe the public’s confidence in the U.S. government and in each other is shrinking, and most believe a shortage of trust in government and in other citizens makes it harder to solve some of the nation’s key problems. Moreover, some see fading trust as a sign of cultural sickness and national decline.”
Clearly, we have a problem.
The painter and writer Walter Anderson describes it this way: “Trust is like a vase … once it’s broken, though you can fix it, the vase will never be the same again.”
To that point, the one thing we should all hope for to “Make America Great Again” is the restoration of trust.
Herb Van Fleet, Tulsa
Hypocrites in office
Only an idiot, or a Republican politician, can’t see President Trump’s strategy: Start a war with Iran, distract from his many investigations, then tweet inflammatory things to watch the media and Democrats dive into the rabbit hole.
Sadly, and scarily, the only thing that stands in Trump’s way are Rep. Tom Cole, Sen. Jim Inhofe and Sen. James Lankford, who wholeheartedly support him.
My elected officials are fearful of standing up for their oath and this country.
They look the other way as Trump has systematically removed from his administration all who had any speck of integrity and decency.
Moscow Mitch blocks all bills in the Senate. On and on...
The silence of Cole, Inhofe and Lankford means they are endorsing and supporting doing nothing to protect our elections.
We have a president who does not respect the rule of law; a majority leader who does not protect this country’s elections, and the GOP that has completely capitulated.
But, my elected officials say, “Everything’s fine.”
Cole, Inhofe and Lankford are among the most terrible of people in power: hypocrites.
Frank Barry, Moore
Heed MLK’s words
I could have been a Republican, raised in a Pentecostal family with my family and ex-wife all Republicans. I was fiscally conservative and at times voted Republican.
Now the Republican party has given in to an underlying racist philosophy endorsing a racist president. It is impossible for me to support such ideology, and it pains me that my country has turned its back on the American Dream.
This country has been defended by men and women of different stripes in the belief all men are created equal with unalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Martin Luther King Jr.’s words have never rung truer than now:
“In a sense, we’ve come to our nation’s capital to cash a check. When the architects of our republic wrote the magnificent words of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, they were signing a promissory note to which every American was to fall heir. This note was a promise that all men, yes, black men as well as white men, would be guaranteed the unalienable rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
“It is obvious today that America has defaulted on this promissory note insofar as her citizens of color are concerned.”
We stand on a division that threatens the very heart of this nation, and I fear for my nation.
As a person of color, I have never before felt so threatened. The fear is so palpable that it invades every corner of every nonwhite person in this nation.
David Phillips, Tulsa