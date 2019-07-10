Women have rights
Abortion regulations are a form of socialism. Extreme abortion regulations are an extreme form of socialism.
Socialism is a “political and economic theory of social organization which advocates that the means of production, distribution and exchange should be owned or regulated by the community as a whole.”
People are a means of production. During the rise of Western nations, and before, the need for populations for production, and then also as cannon fodder, was critical.
The U.S. was created based upon our embracing of “life, liberty, and pursuit of happiness.”
Does life refer directly to the opposite of death or to our health?
Is liberty the imposition of regulations on individuals or allowing choices to be made by individuals?
Happiness is not guaranteed in the U.S. For example rape, incest, school shootings and other attacks and degradations still occur in our communities.
Still, a citizen’s ability to pursue life and liberty is fundamental to our society and nation.
Constitutionally, U.S. citizenship is based on birth, not conception, or life viability.
I strongly support the right of a woman to make her own decisions about her own reproductive health and her own body, as a loved and critical member of our thriving and supportive society.
Steve Heifner, Tulsa
Don’t credit Trump
I disagree with the Tulsa World editorial board about the meeting between President Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. It states Trump “…deserves full credit for breaking loose an inherited mess without surrendering anything of lasting value” (“Tulsa World editorial: Trump crosses the DMZ and resets U.S-North Korean relations ... again,” June 3).
Trump and Kim probably staged it. Why was Kim at the border anyway?
I am not doubting nor diminishing that Trump was the first American president to enter North Korea.
I don’t believe that blowhard deserves credit for anything about this caper.
Suzanne Kacmarcik, Tulsa
Democrat Party racism
For most of its history, the Democratic Party was the party of racism. The slogan of the 1868 Democratic National Convention was “This is a white man’s country, let white men rule.”
In the compromise of 1877, Democrats succeeded in getting federal troops removed from the former slave states, ushering in the era of Jim Crow. In many parts of the country, the Ku Klux Klan and the Democratic Party were essentially the same organization.
Tate Brady, whose name was removed from the Tulsa Arts District downtown, was also a prominent Democrat. Obviously, the word “Democratic “ should be cleansed from the party of that name as that vile party was the mothership of racial hatred in America.
Robert Knight, Tulsa
Crimes against peace
As the Trump administration publicly and repeatedly considers attacking a sovereign nation (Iran) let us remind ourselves of the international laws which the U.S. and its allies demanded be developed after the horrors of World War II.
In 1945, the Nuremberg trials, which prosecuted Nazi leaders, codified categories of crimes, including “crimes against peace.”
It is a crime against peace to threaten another nation with violence. The Trump administration has repeatedly threatened Iran with “obliteration” for not following our dictates.
Subsequent Geneva Conventions and the U.N. Charter further addressed the circumstance in which a nation feels it is threatened by another nation. Under Article 51 of the U.N. Charter, pre-emptive self-defense is considered a crime against peace.
The only exception is when a nation feels that it is threatened, and the certainty that an attack is “imminent, instant or overwhelming and leaving no other means” than using force.
Does Iran fulfill these criteria of an imminent and overwhelming threat to the U.S.? Hardly. Did Iraq, Afghanistan, Sudan, Libya or any other nations which we have bombed represent an “instant, imminent and overwhelming threat” to the U.S.?
International laws are not suggestions. They are bodies of laws which all nations are legally and morally bound to honor. We must ask ourselves why we repeatedly violate these laws.
Should it surprise anyone that all reputable international polls conducted during the last two decades identify the U.S. as the country representing the greatest threat to peace in the world?
Terrence Luce, Tulsa
Don’t forget addiction
Hats off to the governor for taking on this important issue (“Gov. Kevin Stitt: New gaming compacts must protect the interests of the tribes and the state,” July 8).
But one aspect that his op/ed did not address is the enormous social cost of gambling addiction.
Somewhere from all of this revenue must come significant expenditures for dealing with this problem.
Larry Bittman, Ponca City