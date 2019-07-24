Beginning of life
Assumptions abound on when life begins.
Many argue that it begins at conception, and that the fetus has citizenship and personhood.
Others say it is when a heartbeat is detected. Some states enshrine these assumptions into law.
Many Christians affirm them.
As a Christian minister for 50 years, I believe the Bible leads us on a different path. In Genesis 2:7, God forms man and “breathed into his nostrils the breath of life and man became a living being.”
Man wasn’t yet breathing until that first breath.
In Ezekial 37:5, “I will cause breath to enter you, and you shall live.”
So the Bible seems to say that a fetus does not become a living being, a “person,” until it breathes.
It is easy to judge others who find themselves in agonizing circumstances that we can’t possibly understand.
As a white male, I believe that nonmedically trained males have little authority to advise women on decisions concerning their bodies.
Women rarely make decisions regarding men’s bodies.
Back alley abortions threaten the mother and the fetus, so many Christians understand in many circumstances a medical abortion is the only viable choice.
W.B. Moorer, Tulsa
Abortion euphemisms
A misleadingly sugarcoated description of dismemberment abortions characterized the July 13 front-page Tulsa World (“Oklahoma judge upholds ban on common abortion procedure after challenge to 2015 law”).
The article read: “Under the procedure, suction is used inside the uterus, followed by the use of forceps to remove uterine contents and then more suction until the uterus is emptied.”
Contrast that description with former Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy’s, who, although a supporter of legal abortion, was so repulsed by this abortion method that he explained it candidly:
“The fetus, in many cases, dies just as a human adult or child would: It bleeds to death as it is torn apart limb by limb. The fetus can be alive at the beginning of the dismemberment process and can survive for a time while its limbs are being torn off.” Stenberg v. Carhart 530 U.S. 914, 958-59 (2000) (Kennedy, A., dissenting).
Clarity, objectivity and honesty are essential in reporting.
Obscuring the truth, hiding the reality behind euphemistic phrases such as “remove uterine contents” is a grave disservice to the issue, to your readers and, most of all, to the nearly 100,000 living unborn babies who are the abortion industry’s annual victims of this heinous second-trimester “procedure.”
Abortion is not health care; abortion is killing.
Dismemberment abortion is killing in the most callous and inhumane manner imaginable.
Appreciation is due the legislators who enacted the Unborn Child Protection from Dismemberment Abortion Act, Gov. Mary Fallin who signed it, Attorney General Mike Hunter who defended it and Judge Cindy Truong who upheld it.
Tony Lauinger, Tulsa
Editor’s note: Tony Lauinger is the state chairman for Oklahomans For Life.
Three cheers for Trump
This old baby boomer agrees 100% with President Trump. I am sick and tired of the Democrats and their far-left associates composed of The Squad calling the rest of us racists.
The U.S. is the greatest country in the world. Our Founding Fathers created a governing Constitution that has lasted well over 200 years.
Three cheers for President Trump.
Tim Hendricks, Bixby
Editor’s note: After President Trump’s Twitter criticism of four first-term congresswomen, they have become known as “The Squad.” Those women are Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.