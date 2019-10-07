Hypocrisy of Trump reaction
The two biggest scandals of the Trump presidency have been his illegal efforts to keep other rich white people from becoming president.
Not his cruel immigration policies. Not his abandonment of refugees. Not his flagrant overspending of government funds.
Not his tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy. Not his use of the presidency to enrich himself personally. Not his friendly relations with murderous dictators.
Not his lack of sexual integrity. Not his repeal of college campus sexual assault regulations. Not his discrimination against the LGBTQ community.
No, what’s really bad is that he might have done illegal opposition research on a political opponent. Don’t get me wrong, that’s an impeachable offense.
But let it be known that we as a nation reacted: not when he harmed immigrants, not when he harmed refugees, not when he harmed the poor, not when he harmed those in other countries, not when he harmed women and not when he harmed those in the LGBTQ community.
The reaction came only when he threatened the American empire, its political system and the wealthy, powerful people within it.
It’s #AmericaFirst, after all.
Josh Olds, Tulsa