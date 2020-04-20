Navy boss resigns amid uproar over firing of ship captain

FILE - In this Dec. 15, 2019, file photo, U.S.Navy Capt. Brett Crozier, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), addresses the crew during an all hands call on the ship's flight deck while conducting routine training in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. The commander of the U.S. 7th Fleet visited the leadership of the USS Theodore Roosevelt in Guam, where the aircraft carrier is being cleaned after an outbreak of COVID-19 among its crew. The ship’s commander, Capt. Crozier, was fired for going outside of the chain of command in asking for help for the outbreak, in a decision now under review. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kaylianna Genier via AP)

 Seaman Apprentice Kaylianna Genier

I was an officer in the U.S. Navy from 1967 to 1971 and have found the media reporting very sympathetic to Capt. Brett Crozier of the USS Roosevelt and critical of the actions of former Navy Secretary Thomas Modly.

I believe Modly handled the matter poorly, but he did have cause to relieve Crozier from command.

First, Crozier sent an unsecured email to a wide audience regarding the operational readiness of his ship. That was simply not done in the Navy I knew.

Second, he went outside of his chain of command to resolve an issue affecting his command. That also was not done in the Navy I knew.

I believe Crozier was sincerely concerned about the health of his crew, but he handled the matter poorly and should have been relieved of command.

Vincent Liberto, Tulsa

