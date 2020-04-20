I was an officer in the U.S. Navy from 1967 to 1971 and have found the media reporting very sympathetic to Capt. Brett Crozier of the USS Roosevelt and critical of the actions of former Navy Secretary Thomas Modly.
I believe Modly handled the matter poorly, but he did have cause to relieve Crozier from command.
First, Crozier sent an unsecured email to a wide audience regarding the operational readiness of his ship. That was simply not done in the Navy I knew.
Second, he went outside of his chain of command to resolve an issue affecting his command. That also was not done in the Navy I knew.
I believe Crozier was sincerely concerned about the health of his crew, but he handled the matter poorly and should have been relieved of command.
Vincent Liberto, Tulsa
Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.