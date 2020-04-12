CHALK ART

The Jablonski family decorated their sidewalk with chalk in Brady Heights Thursday, March 19, 2020. The family was practicing social distancing due to the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World

 Mike Simons

Some bright spots I have seen during the coronavirus crisis are so many friendly neighborhood walkers, so many good articles in the Tulsa World, so many prayers exchanged online, so much flexibility in our churches as they seek to keep in touch and so many adult children checking on their parents (even nagging shows love!).

I suggest that everyone start a gratitude journal for the little gifts we find around us every day. 

I agree with the letter about supporting Tulsa World advertisers and Tulsa businesses ("Tulsa World advertising is money well spent," April 5).

