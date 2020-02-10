Senate acquits Trump in vote ending divisive impeachment trial

The Senate acquitted President Donald Trump of two impeachment charges Wednesday, Feb. 5. Al Drago/Bloomberg

 Washington Post News Service

A more appropriate headline in the Feb. 6 paper would have been "Republicans Acquit Trump."

Douglas Gronberg, Tulsa

Letters to the editor are encouraged. Send letters to letters@tulsaworld.com.

FEATURED VIDEO

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags