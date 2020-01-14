Cleartone

A hearing aid at Clear-Tone, 2323 South Sheridan Road, in Tulsa, Okla., on Friday, September 7, 2018. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World

 Matt Barnard

Hearing aids are expensive so be sure to ask plenty of questions before you buy.

If you are offered a free trial, ask whether there will be a restocking fee if you decide not to purchase.

I asked this question of a local company and discovered there was a $200 restocking fee.

Make sure all parts of the hearing aid have been covered in the cost.

I paid $2,500-plus per hearing aid only to find out the wire and receiver (the part which goes into your ear) hadn't been included. I owed $157 per side for those items, bringing the total for the set to over $5,600.

Be sure to find out exactly what you're getting before laying down your money.

Mel Buckner, Tulsa

