Tulsa has always had a certain attitude that life is not just for “us four and no more.” The general sense is to give back to the community and that there are causes greater than ourselves.
Visitors to Tulsa notice this immediately in places like the Linnaeus Teaching Garden and Woodward Park in general. The downtown area is a prime example where builders like the Siegfrieds, Mayos, Courys, Patels and others too numerous to mention have kept our downtown in the glory for which it was initially created.
The Tulsa spirit worked its magic on the Tulsa Club, Ambassador Hotel, Mayo Hotel and Tulsa Theatre to name just a few.
Decimated in past years by Rose Rosette Disease, the Tulsa Rose Garden remains a dilapidated vision of its past glory. Crafted with pride by the Works Progress Administration in 1934 using only hand labor and mules, it was a national treasure, boasting 9,000 plants on 4.5 acres. Tourists were guided to Tulsa by highway signs drawing their attention to the Tulsa Rose Garden.
Let the Tulsa spirit work its magic at 24th Street and Peoria Avenue just as it did downtown a few years ago.
If you think this a pitiful cry for help, it is.
Peter Watkins, Broken Arrow
