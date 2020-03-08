Only in Oklahoma could a case take 10 years to decide. Ten years!
What judge in the world would take 10 years to decide a case? No wonder U.S. District Judge Gregory Frizzell wouldn’t speak to it for so many years.
What could he say, or even make up, that would or could explain it?
Wouldn’t it be interesting to see some kind of log of hours he spent on the case in 10 years? Actually, he offered up one tidbit reason: It’s a very complicated case.
Which ones aren’t? I'm not sure why plaintiffs and defendants are excited because a ruling "is on the horizon" after 10 years.
That means what? Another two to three years?
Just think how much more damage has continued in these 10 years. Only in Oklahoma!
