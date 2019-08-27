I truly appreciated the letter "Reasons for changing political party affiliation," (Aug. 7). So often we forget just what the Statue of Liberty stands for.
President Trump's "Lock her up," "Send them back," "Rat-infested" Baltimore and all the other mean, bullying and treacherous things he says lets me know what kind of person he is.
I have a good chant for the opposing political parties, be it Democrats, independents or others.
"Make America Great Again: Dump Trump."
Helen Glasgow, Cleveland
