I’m not aware of any legislative body that has conducted an analysis to determine the economic, social, mental or physical impact of restrictive and punitive family planning laws on women, their families or society in general.
So why would governments propose coercive and punitive laws with such negative effects on their citizens?
Beliefs about when life begins can vary. I support and would fight for any woman’s right to decide to have a child and not to have an abortion.
No one should have the right to impose such a personal decision on another woman.
The Irish author Sally Rooney has expressed accurately and eloquently the reasoning for ensuring that such life-changing decisions remain with the people most affected:
“Pregnancy, entered into willingly, is an act of generosity, a commitment to share the resources of life with another incipient being. Such generosity is in no other circumstances required by law. No matter how much you need a kidney donation, the law will not force another person to give you one. Consent, in the form of a donor card, is required even to remove organs from a dead body.
"If the fetus is a person, it is a person with a vastly expanded set of legal rights, rights available to no other class of citizen: The fetus may make free, non-consensual use of another living person’s uterus and blood supply, and cause permanent, unwanted changes to another person’s body. In the relationship between fetus and woman, the woman is granted fewer rights than a corpse.”
Barbara Bannon, Tulsa
